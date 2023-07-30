Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

