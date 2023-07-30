Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,771 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.62. 5,794,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

