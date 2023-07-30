Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 1,333,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

