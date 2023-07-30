Barclays Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $96.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMM opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 46.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

