Barclays Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $51.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TENB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.31.

TENB stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

