Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

