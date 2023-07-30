Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.57 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE BAX traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

