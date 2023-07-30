Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.32.
About Beach Energy
