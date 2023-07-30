Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

