Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

