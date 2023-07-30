BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.68 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

