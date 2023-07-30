Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %

Biogen stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day moving average is $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.