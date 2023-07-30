Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 69,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bioxytran will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

