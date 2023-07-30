BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $29,273.97 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $29,273.97 or 1.00025531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $363.55 million and $436,551.09 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,332.58261767 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $437,890.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.