Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,533.95

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and $24,533.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00248138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

