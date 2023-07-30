Bitcoin Latinum Trading Down 0.9% This Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $35,003.76 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00011179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.