Bitcoiva Price Reaches $9.08 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $9.08 or 0.00030859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $145.74 million and approximately $615,616.81 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,433.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.75 or 0.00872289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00131730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018770 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.09624104 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $435,349.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.