BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $30.38 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $30.38 million and $794,995.43 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002093 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,987,463 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

