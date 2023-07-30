BitShares Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $29.59 million and $810,968.38 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,988,244 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

