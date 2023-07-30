BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the June 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.