BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,795,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 881,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 532,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,495 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of MUI stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

