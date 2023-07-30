BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 52.7% in July

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

