Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,098 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 14.5% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Blackstone worth $192,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 3,679,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 198.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

