BMO Capital Markets Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $630.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $569.54 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

