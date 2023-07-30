Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,919 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,155 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 51.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 17.4% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4,302.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. 4,689,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $90.86.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

