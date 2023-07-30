Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $331.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

