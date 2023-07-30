Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,845,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

