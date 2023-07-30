Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $448,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

