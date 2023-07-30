Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. 7,541,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
