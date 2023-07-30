Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,290 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 323,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 1,819,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,175. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

