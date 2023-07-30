Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,396 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $57.20. 145,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,492. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

