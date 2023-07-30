Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $90.97. 2,807,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,010. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.