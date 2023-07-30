BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.21 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

