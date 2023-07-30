Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Braskem Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 474,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

