Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 3,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

