Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCOV stock remained flat at $3.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,419. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Debevoise purchased 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Debevoise purchased 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,318 shares of company stock worth $362,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

