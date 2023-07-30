Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $39.46

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.