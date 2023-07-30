Brokerages Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) PT at $28.00

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

KHOTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.