Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $39.11

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemours Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $36.57 on Friday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

