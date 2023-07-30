Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $77.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of BRO opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

