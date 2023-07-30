Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$9.50 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. 586,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.