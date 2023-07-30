BTIG Research Raises AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $68.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,865 shares of company stock valued at $498,982. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.