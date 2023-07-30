BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BV Financial Stock Performance
BVFL stock remained flat at $17.10 on Friday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
