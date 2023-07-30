Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 182 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. 1,573,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,577. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

