Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 108.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. 506,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,208. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

