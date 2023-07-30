Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

