Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.69. 7,059,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $240.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

