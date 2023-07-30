Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of INFY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255,660. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.