Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,784. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.