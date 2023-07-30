Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

