Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,731 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,510,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 7,968,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.